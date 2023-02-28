FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rapper Kodak Black was back in court in Fort Lauderdale, Tuesday.

Officials said he tested positive for drugs after a recent test which is a violation of his pre-trial release.

His attorney said the testing company may have made a mistake.

Instead of taking another test, the rapper agreed to go to rehab in lieu of going back to jail.

Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was arrested in July in Fort Lauderdale after police said drugs were found in his car.

As a condition of his release, he is subject to mandatory drug tests.

