(WSVN) - Rapper Kodak Black is facing heat after a call with a Broward County public official.

Commissioner Mark Bogen called Black on Monday to apologize for opposing a proclamation in honor of the rapper’s charity work.

Black recorded the conversation and posted it on his social media.

The post was removed after it gained half a million views.

In Florida, it is illegal to record someone without their permission but it is unclear where Black was when the conversation took place.

