POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A popular rapper received a high honor in his hometown of Pompano Beach.

Kodak Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was awarded the key to the city in a ceremony on Tuesday.

The rapper was honored for his commitment to giving back to the community he grew up in. He was credited for taking part in several charitable events, including donating air conditioners to families in need during the summer and handing out turkeys during the holiday season.

Black said he feels great after earning the award.

“I feel wonderful. I feel great. It’s an honor, like man, me? Y’all sure? It’s great,” he said.

City leaders praised Black for his journey to international acclaim while never forgetting about the community he grew up in.

