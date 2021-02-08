Kodak Black offers to pay college tuition for children of slain FBI agents

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida rapper Kodak Black has offered to pay for the college tuition for the children of the two FBI agents who were killed in the line of duty.

Kodak Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was released from prison after receiving a Presidential pardon from Donald Trump on Jan. 20, and now the rapper is paying to forward.

The young rapper had his attorney reach out to the FBI Miami division with an offer to pay college tuition for the children of Special Agent Daniel Alfin and Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger.

Alfin and Schwartzenberger died on Tuesday while trying to serve a warrant in a violent crimes against children case in Sunrise.

Schwartzenberger is survived by her husband and two children and Alfin is survived by his wife and child.

According to Black’s attorney, they are still finalizing the details of the offer.

The rapper is hoping to remove the financial burden from the families of the slain victims.

