Kodak Black arrested near Rolling Loud fest on weapons charges

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida-born rapper Kodak Black was arrested right before he was set to perform Rolling Loud hip-hop festival on state and federal firearms charges, authorities said.

According the the U.S. Marshals Service, Black was taken into custody as he arrived at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens to perform at the three-day event, Saturday night.

In a statement released Sunday, Rolling Loud organizers said the performer “was arrested on his way to the festival and we have no knowledge of what led to the arrest since he was not on festival property.”

Officials said Black’s arrest comes after an extensive investigation conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Miami-Dade Police Northside Gang Unit and the U.S. Marshals.

Black will be charged with state and federal firearms violations.

The arrest comes less than a month after Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was taken into custody on drug and weapons charges as he tried to cross from Canada into the United States near Niagara Falls in upstate New York.

Black, who is originally from Pompano Beach, was arrested on charges of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of marijuana. He also faces a charge of first-degree criminal sexual misconduct in South Carolina after allegations surfaced that he raped a woman after a 2016 concert.

Black is being booked into the Federal Detention Center in Miami.

Rolling Loud, which began began in Bayfront Park in 2015 as a one-day event, got off to a bumpy start Friday night after a brawl caught on cellphone video led to pandemonium and unfounded reports of an active shooter.

A 7News viewer who was caught up in the ensuing chaos shared photos of the cuts and bruises he and his girlfriend suffered.

The three-day event, billed as the largest hip-hop festival in the world, showcases some of the biggest names in the genre, including headlines Migos and Cardi B, who performed Friday night.

Rapper Lil Wayne cancelled his performance at Rolling Loud, Saturday night. He apologized to his fans in a tweet.

Festival organizers tweeted that they have a surprise guest to replace Lil Wayne at the event.

The 2019 Rolling Loud festival is set to end Sunday night.

