Kodak Black arrested at Rolling Loud fest on weapons charges

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida-born rapper Kodak Black has been arrested at this year’s Rolling Loud hip-hop festival for alleged firearms violations, authorities said.

According the the U.S. Marshals Service, Black was taken into custody as he arrived at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens to perform at the three-day event, Saturday night.

Officials said the arrest comes after an extensive investigation conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Miami-Dade Police Northside Gang Unit and the U.S. Marshals.

at the Hard Rock Stadium to perform. Kapri will be charged with both state and federal firearms violations and is being booked into the Federal Detention Center in Miami. — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) May 12, 2019

Miami-Dade Police officials have since confirmed the 21-year-old rapper has been taken into custody but not that he was arrested.

Black will be charged with state and federal firearms violations.

The arrest comes less than a month after Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was taken into custody on drug and weapons charges as he tried to cross from Canada into the United States near Niagara Falls in upstate New York.

Black, who is originally from Miramar, was arrested on charges of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of marijuana. He also faces a charge of first-degree criminal sexual misconduct in South Carolina after allegations surfaced that he raped a woman after a 2016 concert.

Black is being booked into the Federal Detention Center in Miami.

Rolling Loud, which began began in Bayfront Park in 2015 as a one-day event, got off to a bumpy start Friday night after a brawl caught on cellphone video led to pandemonium and unfounded reports of an active shooter.

The three-day event, billed as the largest hip-hop festival in the world, showcases some of the biggest names in the genre, including headlines Migos and Cardi B, who performed Friday night.

The 2019 Rolling Loud is set to end Sunday night.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.