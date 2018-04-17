Kodak Black accepts plea deal sentenced to 364 days

FORT LAUDERDALE (WSVN) — Dieuson Octave, better known as rapper Kodak Black, entered a plea deal in court that will require him to stay in jail for the coming months.

Black’s plea resolves the charges of “Driving with a Suspended License” and “Associating with People Engaged in Criminal Activity.”

The judge sentenced Black to 364 days in the Broward County jail with credit for 90 days served. Once Black completes his sentenced all supervision will be terminated.

The State Attorney’s Office dropped gun, marijuana possession and child neglected charges stemming from a video posted on to social media.

Just completely resolved @KodakBlack1k case. The State and Judge were professional and fair. I am happy not just for a client, but for a friend. There are great things instore for him, and he is glad to have this behind him. @breakfastclubam @XXL @AP @BBMAs — Bradford Cohen (@bradfordcohen) April 17, 2018

