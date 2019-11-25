‘Knives Out’ cast gives Deco clues of what to expect in new film

No one is above suspicion in “Knives Out.” Somebody’s hiding a dark secret and will do almost anything to get away with murder. Deco’s sleuth in a suit, Alex Miranda, questioned the all-star cast in this suspense drama.

“Knives Out” brought out some of the biggest names in Hollywood to a creepy old house in the New England countryside for a murder mystery that’ll remind you of the board game Clue, but this time, it’s not as simple as Mrs. Peacock in the library with the wrench.

Who done it?

This time, not Lynn or Shireen!

But none of the cast of “Knives Out” is in the clear.

Daniel Craig (as Benoit Blanc): “I suspect foul play.”

A fortune is on the table after the murder of a family patriarch, the night of a party in an old New England mansion!

Jamie Lee Curtis: “And at the center of it, of course, is greed. Who’s going to get the candy? Who’s going to get the control? And that’s sort of at the core of this movie.”

One of those spoiled children, Don Johnson’s eye roll-inspiring character, Richard.

Alex Miranda: “In your real life, if you had grown up a kept man, how differently do you think your life would have turned out?”

Don Johnson: “If you take away people’s requirement and accountability to provide for themselves, you’re crippling them.”

You know who turned out all right? Chris Evans, who is not only drop-dead gorgeous, he’s also humble.

Chris Evans: “This is one of the movies where I just started to feel like maybe I had a right to be here, and I had so much respect for all these actors here, and it was such a good experience.”

And this dysfunctional family on screen was anything but off.

Daniel Craig: “We all didn’t wanna be down in that dark and dingy hole of a set of a base camp. We sat round and we played games. We were there a lot together.”

Alex Miranda: “”Jamie, I hear from everyone that you were like the mom on the set.”

Jamie Lee Curtis: “Well, I’m a mom! I’m a momma! I’m the old person, and I’m the mommy person! I am, though, but I’m proud of it.”

“Knives Out” is playing up the whole dysfunctional family story line, dropping Wednesday Nov. 27, the day before Thanksgiving — when they know you’ll probably be fighting with your brother-in-law.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.