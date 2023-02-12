MIAMI (WSVN) - The annual Miss Carnaval competition brought young female leaders together in Miami.

The event, held by the Kiwanis Club of Little Havana, took place Saturday evening at the Manuel Artime Theater.

Contestants ages 16 to 26 vied for the chance to become the ultimate brand Carnaval Miami ambassador.

“Miss Carnaval has been around for over 25 years. We are really happy to have it come back,” said Alexander Perez, president of the Kiwanis Club of Little Havana. “We had a couple years off for the pandemic, but as everybody can imagine, it’s always good to celebrate. Twenty-plus years of any event is always a success.”

Guest artist Kique, a finalist on “The Voice” this year, was also on hand at the event.

The winner will host all Carnaval Miami activities for 2023, and she will receive paid entry to the Miss Florida USA pageant, gifts and a college scholarship.

