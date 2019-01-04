Kiss to bring farewell world tour to BB&T Center

They’re old-school glam rockers that are still killin’ it, but before it kills them, they’re hanging up the jackets and putting away the makeup bag. But not before one last mega tour — and tonight, the boys are telling Deco all about it.

Paul Stanley: “You wanted the best, you got the best, the hottest band in the land, Kiss!”

They’ve rock and rolled all night and partied every day for decades. Now the larger-than-life live performers are hitting the road one last time, as Kiss embarks on the End of the Road Farewell World Tour.

Gene Simmons: “This is the very last tour. Kiss, when it comes to your town, no matter where you are in the world, that’s going to be the last time Kiss is going to be playing your town, period.”

Paul Stanley: “We’ve done this for four and a half decades at the top of our game. This is a time for us when — everything is great, band loves each other, we sound terrific, we’re having a great time — this is a time to go out and do a victory lap.”

Gene Simmons: “We shake the heavens, we put on the best show on planet Earth. Why would you want to do anything less than what lives up to the legend and legacy of Kiss?”

The band says the set list could feature upwards of 25 songs, but which ones are the band member’s favorites to play?

Eric Singer: “For me, ‘Do You Love Me?’ I always felt that song was the prototypical Kiss song. It has every element that represents what Kiss is all about.”

Tommy Thayer: “Mine would be ‘Black Diamond’ from the very first album, and also ‘Kiss Alive’ because it’s an epic tune, it’s bombastic and it’s our show ender, usually.”

Eric Singer: “And I sing it.”

Tommy Thayer: “And he sings it, so that’s my favorite by far.”

Paul Stanley: “A song that is so synonymous with us, and I’m sure will be the last song we play, at the very end of the road, is ‘Rock and Roll All Night and Party Every Day.'”

Gene Simmons: “The real answer for me is, there’s songs that I’m happier to sing, my favorite this, my favorite that, at the end of the day, there’s nothing like playing a song and watching the audience, watching the fans go nuts!”

Kiss brings their tour to the BB&T Center on Aug. 6.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.