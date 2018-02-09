Kiss frontman Paul Stanley exhibits another kind of talent — painting

For over four decades, Kiss frontman Paul Stanley has been painting pictures with some of the most famous songs in rock history. He’s also pretty handy with a paintbrush. Deco got an up-close look at Paul’s artwork Friday.

Paul Stanley (singing): “And I can’t get enough of you, baby. Can you get enough of me?”

That’s the Paul Stanley the world knows since Kiss began rocking in the mid-70s. While he’s an expert at painting his face, Stanley also displays his talents on another kind of canvas.

Paul Stanley: “About 18 years ago, I was going through a divorce, so there was a time of turmoil, and a friend of mine said to me, ‘You should paint.'”

Thankfully, Paul listened to his pal.

Paul Stanley: “I went out and bought canvasses, went out and bought paints and started painting.”

Stanley’s works are currently on display at the Wentworth Gallery on Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. If you like what you see, you’ll be happy to know he does, too.

Paul Stanley: “I love the opportunity, not only to show my work, but for people to come and see that there’s no license you have to have or education to love art.”

The paintings virtually burst off the canvas. That’s no accident.

Paul Stanley: “I paint with a lot of colors, and to me, that’s kind of an affirmation of life — if you love color, you love life.”

Paul’s pieces are products of his imagination. That’s one of the benefits of painting for yourself.

Paul Stanley: “I don’t want to be pigeonholed. I don’t want to have to stop myself from doing something.”

There are some repeating themes in Stanley’s work. He’s done a series of American flag paintings and paid tribute to some of the blues artists who laid the groundwork for rock and roll.

Paul Stanley: “For me, these people need to be held in the esteem that they don’t necessarily get. They’re not recognized for what they are.”

Paul has also started working with plexiglass, which gives his work a three-dimensional feel. Of course, no collection would be complete without portraits of his fellow bandmates.

FYI, if you’re hoping for a Kiss reunion, this is as close as you’re gonna get.

Paul Stanley: “It is the foursome. If you want the original guys to be reunited, that’s how you do it.”

Paul Stanley will be at the Wentworth Gallery in Fort Lauderdale on Friday until 9 p.m. On Saturday, he’ll be at the Wentworth Gallery in Boca Raton, at the Boca Town Center, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

FOR MORE INFO:

Paul Stanley Artwork

http://paulstanley.com/artwork/

