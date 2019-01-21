Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS Offer Free Food to Unpaid TSA Employees at Rock & Brews Restaurants

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (WSVN) — Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of the rock band KISS are offering their support for workers affected by the government shutdown.

The duo, who make up half of the band KISS announced that their Rock & Brews Restaurants nationwide will be offering free food to Transportation Security Administration employees working without pay.

“We are proud to operate restaurants at airports and respect the diligent, hard work of each and every TSA employee to ensure the safety of travelers,” said Simmons and Stanley in a joint statement. “They touch our lives daily, and as long as they are working without pay, the least we can do is provide them with a delicious meal to show our support.”

The restaurants will offer a free Pulled Pork sandwich or Strawberry Fields salad to employees who show their ID card.

The free meal is good for one day and will continue until TSA workers get paid again.

