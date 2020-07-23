Kiss and tell: Stars of Netflix’s ‘The Kissing Booth 2’ talk romance, COVID dating

Can you imagine running a kissing booth right now? In 2020? Not happening, but they do still exist — at least in movies. Alex Miranda is kiss-and-telling us all about it.

“The Kissing Booth 2” stars Emmy nominee Joey King as a high schooler who’s dealing with some pretty timeless issues that are so much more serious at that age. But first, the cast is dealing with deco.

Bianca Bosch (as Olivia): “Sorry about you and Noah.”

Joey King (as Shelly Evans): “We didn’t break up, though.”

Maisie Richardson-Sellers (as Chloe): “With different ZIP codes, breakups are basically automatic.”

Ah, young love: so precious. so fragile.

Noah is off to college, while Shelly is finishing up high school, and their long-distance relationship is a struggle.

Joey King (as Shelly): “I miss you, jerk.”

Jacob Elordi (as Noah): “I miss you more.”

The movie’s called “The Kissing Booth 2,” and this love story started with a smooch in the first film.

So we got down to brass tacks with the cast. What’s kissing going to be like for new couples in this world of COVID?

Joey King: “I can see futures of people kissing through masks, which I’ve seen that already, people kissing through shower curtains. I don’t know.”

Joel Courtney: “I think it’s gonna make people maybe a little bit more picky because, like, I think the understanding of germs, and you don’t actually know this person.”

Taylor Zakhar Perez: “Zoom dating! It’s like, ‘OK, cool. We didn’t click. Next.'”

Speaking of which, we did these interviews via Zoom. We’re assuming everyone got dressed all fancy only from the waist up.

Joey King: “I’m wearing sweatpants!”

Bingo.

Joel Courtney: “I got fully dressed, ’cause I’m a psychopath.”

Classic hallmark of a psychopath.

Jacob Elordi (as Noah): “Maybe you can come to school here, with me.”

Joey King (as Shelly Evans, voiceover narration): “This is definitely a problem.”

The movie deals with love, heartbreak and big life decisions. The cast says it’ll make you feel all the feels.

Maisie Richardson-Sellers: “It’s just so full of delicious, heartwarming moments.”

Joel Courtney: “‘The Kissing Booth’ brings to light these issues that are kind of timeless, and they just happen to be a story about high schoolers.”

Perhaps it’ll bring back good memories from your high school years.

Joey King: “This is dumb. OK, I’ll just say it. The first thing that comes to mind is my 18th birthday. I went to Mexico, and I was ‘schwasted!'”

For the record, the legal drinking age in Mexico is 18.

“The Kissing Booth 2” begins streaming on Netflix this Friday. The movies are based on a popular young adult book series.

