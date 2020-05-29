Kip Moore releases new album as tour dates remain up in the air

(WSVN) - A lot of artists have used quarantine to make new art, and country star Kip Moore is one of them.

But he’s got more than new music, he’s got a documentary too.

Quarantine’s been rocky for Moore.

He’s isolating at his remote rock climbing facility in Kentucky.

He’s using the down time for some reflection, and talks about the experience in the documentary, “7 Days at the Rock.”

Kip Moore, singer-songwriter: “As much as I love seeing new cities and traveling, I love waking up with my feet in the dirt every morning hearing the birds and the steady kind of schedule in my life. You know, I don’t want to do that for the rest of my life. Like, I want to play music, and I want to be able to travel, but I love having segments of my life that are very simplistic.”

Moore also tapped into his creative juices during the downtime, writing each day.

Kip Moore: “Every single morning, for usually two to three hours, and I feel like I’ve written some of the best stuff. I’m already ready to make a whole ‘nother record after this.”

The singer-songwriter just released his new album, “Wild World.”

Kip Moore: “There’s a common theme throughout this record of the search, the search of elusive joy, this search for simplicity, the search for faith, and what that faith looks like to you. There’s also that element of digging up those old bones that we all carry around and facing them and trying to make peace with them.”

He has a couple of tour dates on his website.

But outside of performing on social media, his life is like everyone else’s: It’s all up in the air.

Kip Moore: “Now, whether or not they pan out, I’m not sure. I’ve turned down shows that were in June. I felt like we needed to give it maybe a little more time for people to, you know, hopefully, gradually feel safe again.”

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.