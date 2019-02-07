They say nothing in life is free. Whomever they are, they were wrong. National Pizza Day is coming up on Saturday, and we found a spot that’s celebrating with a deal that will bowl you over.

A party is going down at Kings in CityPlace Doral, and everyone is invited.

Kirt Strock, owner, Kings Dining and Entertainment: “Kings Dining and Entertainment is kind of like a new take on a timeless classic. It’s bowling, but we do have an award-winning scratch kitchen as well, so our food is fantastic.”

This weekend, they’re putting that combination of bowling and food to good use.

Kirt Strock: “For National Pizza Day, we have an offer that we’re doing. Everybody who buys a lane, so, per group, we’re giving a free pizza.”

Free pizza? Free pizza?!

Kirt Strock: “Everything’s hand-tossed. We make the dough in house, fresh.”

You’ve got options like the four cheese or barbecue chicken, and for meat lovers, there’s The Pig.

Kirt Strock: “We used to have a pizza of the week, and it became so popular that we put it on our menu. It’s got pulled pork that we actually smoke in house.”

Henry Sotolongo, customer: “The pizzas, I tried all three of them. All three of them were great. The four cheese, though, takes the medal. The pizza’s good, but knowing that it’s free, even better

You can wash the pizza down with a cocktail like a ridiculously huge mojito for the whole gang.

That part’s not free, because c’mon, let’s not get greedy now.

Henry Sotolongo: “I mean, the fact that it comes in a huge gallon already gets me excited.”

At Kings, you typically eat, then play, but you’re welcome to enjoy a slice while you play.

That’s reason to celebrate, no matter how many pins you’re knocking down.

Megan Lizano, customer: “It is an absolutely incredible deal. I didn’t expect to get this opportunity to eat an amazing, delicious pizza and do one of my favorite activities with some friends.”

Since National Pizza Day falls on a Saturday, Kings is going to be super busy.

You can book your reservation online.

FOR MORE INFO:

Kings Dining and Entertainment

3450 NW 83rd Ave., Suite 152

Doral, FL 33122

844-494-9400

https://www.kings-de.com/miami-doral

