Kim Cattrall to Sarah Jessica Parker: You’re not my friend

NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Cattrall has a message for Sarah Jessica Parker: Spare me your sympathy.

Cattrall lashed out at her former “Sex and the City” co-star after Parker expressed support over the death of Cattrall’s brother, Chris.

In an Instagram message posted Saturday, Cattrall wrote that Parker is not a friend and called her a hypocrite. The two actresses reportedly have not gotten along for years.

Cattrall’s brother was found dead last week. He was 55.

