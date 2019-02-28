Friendship can be such a fragile thing. One second, you have a new bestie — the next, you find out they’re stalking you. For the record, Shireen can stalk me anytime she wants — but it’s no joke for Chloë Grace Moretz in the movie “Greta.”

Chloë Grace Moretz (as Frances McCullen): “Don’t you dare talk to me about my mother!”

Isabelle Huppert (as Greta Hideg): “Darling, don’t you understand? She had to die. She had to die for us to meet.”

Chloë Grace Moretz (as Frances McCullen): “Are you out of your mind?!”

Oh, that’s an easy one. Yes. She is out of her mind.

Chloë Grace Moretz stars in “Greta.” She plays a young woman who befriends a lonely French lady, Greta, who ends up being a violent stalker.

Ooh, fun!

Raven Douda (as Officer Regan): “There’s something you need to know about Greta.”

The movie teaches us a valuable lesson and confirms what we’ve always suspected: never trust kind, older ladies with charming accents

Chloë Grace Moretz: “Yeah, I think it’s that. Don’t do any good deeds. Do not be a good Samaritan.” (laughs)

Greta is played by Oscar-nominated actress Isabelle Huppert.

Chloë assures us that she’s not actually creepy in real life.

Chloë Grace Moretz: “She and I were very close during filming, and we still are quite close. She was more of a partner and a confidante than an evil villain.”

And Isabelle enjoyed working with Chloë.

Isabelle Huppert: “We’re having a lot of fun, too, which is most unlikely in a story like this. But that’s the case, and that’s quite lovely.”

Chloë was in another terrifying movie just last year, “Suspiria,” so we wanted to know how well she actually handles watching these kind of movies.

Chloë Grace Moretz: “I try my best! I get caught up in the whole thing, so it is a little difficult for me, but I do love genre.”

And “Greta” is definitely a genre film — as in a wild campy thriller.

“Greta” begins stalking theaters on Friday, March 1.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.