Kiki on the River’s new mobile oyster cart offers close-up look on how they shuck ’em and serve ’em

Some call them nature’s aphrodisiac. We just call them delicious. We’re talking about oysters. Even better — oysters and champagne. Deco’s main mollusk man, Chris Van Vliet, is here to tell us about the perfect place to indulge.
Yes, it is a magical combo. Now, you can have both oysters and champagne à la carte, and when we say à la carte, we mean a literal cart.
Kiki on the River has become a hotspot for dining, drinking and dancing on the river.
Now, they have a new way to get you out of your shell.
Steve Rhee, chef: “We’ve served oysters here since the beginning, but one of the really neat things is that we have this oyster cart.”
Thanks to this little cart, you can get a close-up look at how they shuck ’em and serve ’em.
Steve Rhee: “It’s a mobile oyster cart. [It] has all the amenities, everything you possibly want, and one of the fantastic things is that we have it outside close to your tables.”
After they shuck ’em…
Steve Rhee: “Up and twist, and you cut the meat right there.”
It’s up to you to slurp ’em down.
As Tupac and Biggie fans know, there’s a big difference between East Coast and West Coast.
Steve Rhee: “The East Coast ones tend to have a slight more salinity. The West Coast tends to be a little bit smaller, and in my opinion, a little bit sweeter. I always try to select the most fresh oysters that I can get from all over the country.”
The cart comes complete with a bottle of bubbly.
Steve Rhee: “What pairs better than a nice Dom [Pérignon] Vintage with nice oysters on a nice, warm, muggy day?”
Customer 1: “The combination was really delicious, and it’s definitely the best oysters I’ve ever had.”
Customer 2: “It’s actually my first time trying oysters, and I thought I wouldn’t like them, but I love them. They’re really good.”
So the next time you’re in the mood for something savory, salty and delicious, call the cart.
Steve Rhee: “It’s Saturday, Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. Oysters and the Dom Pérignon Vintage for $250.”
Sounds like the perfect way to slurp and sip.
The special is for a dozen oysters, but you can get more for a $1.50 each.
FOR MORE INFO:
Kiki on the River
450 NW North River Dr.
Miami, FL 33128
786-502-3243
https://kikiontheriver.com/
