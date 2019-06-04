Kiki on the River’s new mobile oyster cart offers close-up look on how they shuck ’em and serve ’em

Some call them nature’s aphrodisiac. We just call them delicious. We’re talking about oysters. Even better — oysters and champagne. Deco’s main mollusk man, Chris Van Vliet, is here to tell us about the perfect place to indulge.

Yes, it is a magical combo. Now, you can have both oysters and champagne à la carte, and when we say à la carte, we mean a literal cart.

Kiki on the River has become a hotspot for dining, drinking and dancing on the river.

Now, they have a new way to get you out of your shell.

Steve Rhee, chef: “We’ve served oysters here since the beginning, but one of the really neat things is that we have this oyster cart.”

Thanks to this little cart, you can get a close-up look at how they shuck ’em and serve ’em.

Steve Rhee: “It’s a mobile oyster cart. [It] has all the amenities, everything you possibly want, and one of the fantastic things is that we have it outside close to your tables.”

After they shuck ’em…

Steve Rhee: “Up and twist, and you cut the meat right there.”

It’s up to you to slurp ’em down.

As Tupac and Biggie fans know, there’s a big difference between East Coast and West Coast.

Steve Rhee: “The East Coast ones tend to have a slight more salinity. The West Coast tends to be a little bit smaller, and in my opinion, a little bit sweeter. I always try to select the most fresh oysters that I can get from all over the country.”

The cart comes complete with a bottle of bubbly.

Steve Rhee: “What pairs better than a nice Dom [Pérignon] Vintage with nice oysters on a nice, warm, muggy day?”

Customer 1: “The combination was really delicious, and it’s definitely the best oysters I’ve ever had.”

Customer 2: “It’s actually my first time trying oysters, and I thought I wouldn’t like them, but I love them. They’re really good.”

So the next time you’re in the mood for something savory, salty and delicious, call the cart.

Steve Rhee: “It’s Saturday, Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. Oysters and the Dom Pérignon Vintage for $250.”

Sounds like the perfect way to slurp and sip.

The special is for a dozen oysters, but you can get more for a $1.50 each.

FOR MORE INFO:

Kiki on the River

450 NW North River Dr.

Miami, FL 33128

786-502-3243

https://kikiontheriver.com/

