Kids get to make the rules in upcoming Netflix film ‘Yes Day’

When you’re a parent, the word “no” comes out of your mouth almost as much as the sentence, “I gave up everything for you!” For kids, though, that word always ruins everything, but in a new movie, they get to make the rules. Alex Miranda, who’s currently childless but hopeful for the future, has the story.

Girls, the last time I had ice cream for dinner was already days ago, but in the new family comedy “Yes Day,” kids can do whatever they want.

Although, I’m sorta terrified of what a yes day at Deco would look like.

The word no is the worst!

Jennifer Garner (as Allison Torres): “No! Absolutely not! Nope on a rope!”

Especially when you’re a kid, so what if we just got rid of it for a day?

Jennifer Garner (as Allison Torres): “We can be fun again.”

Jenna Ortega (as Katie Torres): “Really?”

Edgar Ramírez (as Carlos Torres): “Let’s do this!”

In the new family comedy “Yes Day,” anything goes for 24 hours! Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramírez star as parents Allison and Carlos, who have different approaches.

Jennifer Garner: “He wants to say yes to the kids and be the good guy and just have fun, and so, I resent him a little bit because I’m doing all the no-fun hard work.”

And Type B over here…

Edgar Ramírez: “Let’s keep on being the fourth kid in the family. Let’s just be Peter Pan and never grow old.”

So, the fun isn’t just for the kids, and neither are the calories!

Edgar Ramírez: “The scene with the ice cream, when I read that, I said, ‘I cannot believe this.’ That was my fantasy when I was a kid.”

Jennifer Garner: “I ate a scoop a take for three days, and that was a lot of ice cream.”

Yeah, 40 gallons worth! And we haven’t even gotten to the car wash yet!

Jennifer Garner (as Allison Torres): “Windows down! Ahhh!”

Edgar Ramírez: “I mean, how many times have you gone through a car wash, and you were like, ‘Should I? Should I? Should I pull down the window?'”

I mean, never, to be honest.

Edgar Ramírez: “There was no way to make it warmer. It was very cold. It was frightening. It was shocking, but it was so much fun.”

“Yes Day” is based on a popular children’s book Jennifer read to her kids years ago, and then turned into a annual tradition, but after she posted this exhausted yes-day selfie in 2017…

Jennifer Garner: “They contacted us, and it was like, ‘Of course this should be a movie.’ What a no-brainer.”))

And, sure, riding roller coasters is fun and all, but there’s a bigger lesson for families here.

Edgar Ramírez: “Let’s focus on us. Let’s put the focus on yourself. Let’s focus on our relationship. I think that’s what yes day is all about.”

Say yes to “Yes Day” this Friday on Netflix.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.