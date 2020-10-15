Kids can build their own chocolate graveyard cake thanks to Garcia Nevett Chocolatier de Miami

Like everything else in our lives, Halloween is going to be different this year because 2020 has felt like all tricks and no treats, but the kids can still have fun. A SoFlo spot is bringing the spine-tingling spirit safely into your home.

Trick or tricking may not be the same this year, but something spooky is still going on at Garcia Nevett Chocolatier de Miami.

This South Miami chocolate shop is going virtual to celebrate All Hallow’s Eve!

Isabel Garcia, Garcia Nevett Chocolatier de Miami: “We wanted to bring the kids something to do at home that’s gonna be safe and fun and a little bit creepy and scary, so we designed a graveyard chocolate cake kit.”

Garcia Nevett is doing an online cooking class next Saturday, taking the kids through the steps of baking the graveyard cake and decorating it!

Isabel Garcia: “Halloween is almost synonymous with eating candy and eating chocolate. This is a way you get to do that, but you have an added bonus, which is you’ll be making your own cake!”

Just make sure the kids don’t eat everything before the cake is finished.

Listen up, parents: a little adult supervision is still needed.

Isabel Garcia: “Get a parent to help you put it in the oven.”

The 90-minute Zoom session is $45 and comes with all the goodies you need to make your yummy graveyard, including chocolate tombstones, gummy worms and chocolate rocks!

Isabel Garcia: “The cake mix and all the chocolate, we make here in our store in South Miami. You can do any pattern or design that you like!”

And there’s an extra treat in store for the kiddos!

Isabel Garcia: “We also partnered with Imago. They’re an art gallery. They’ll be doing an art activity while we bake the cake.”

Cute ghost!

Garcia Nevett is hoping it all makes for a memorable spooky season.

Isabel Garcia: “Maybe it won’t be ‘Oh, Halloween 2020 … eh.’ No! It’s gonna be fun! You remember that year we made the graveyard cake and it was so much fun?”

Emma, Raquel and Amanda: “This was a great activity for Halloween. Wasn’t it fun? Yesss!”

You can pick up the graveyard cake kits at Garcia Nevett or order them online.

FOR MORE INFO:

Garcia Nevett Chocolatier de Miami

7312 Red Road

Miami, FL 33143

305-749-0506

garcianevett.com/products/graveyard-chocolate-cake-kit-for-kids-with-online-cooking-class​

