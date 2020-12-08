KFC, Lifetime team up for movie titled ‘A Recipe For Seduction’

KFC and Lifetime are coming together to bring a movie featuring love, drama, and 11 herbs and spices.

The companies announced the production of a 15-minute mini-movie titled “A Recipe for Seduction.”

The film stars actor Mario Lopez as Colonel Harland Sanders. The film is about a young heiress who contends “with the affections of a suitor handpicked by her mother. But when a handsome, young chef with a secret fried chicken recipe and a dream arrives, he sets in motion a series of events that unravel the mother’s devious plans.”

“We’re no stranger to heating things up for the holidays, just like our famous fried chicken-scented Firelog. But let’s face it, we could all use a little distraction this holiday season, so why not fill some of your time at home with a suspenseful drama and the comfort of our world-famous fried chicken?” said Andrea Zahumensky, KFC U.S. CMO in a press release.

The film will premiere Sunday, Dec. 13 at 12 p.m., and will then be available throughout the holiday season on Lifetime’s website, all Lifetime apps, and video-on-demand platforms.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.