Key West Shaved Ice in Dania Beach brings a classic frozen dessert back to life

Summer is closing in here in South Florida. The hotter it gets, the more we need something to cool us off. Deco found a place in Dania Beach that’s ready to help you beat the heat and catch a bit of a buzz while you’re at it.

Key West Shaved Ice has brought a classic frozen dessert back to life, and they couldn’t wait to tell Deco all about it.

Richard Borenstein, restaurateur: “What don’t we have down in Florida that I grew up with that people would love to have? And that’s snow cones. Shaved ice.”

The magic starts at the ice machine, which turns out frosty flakes like a mini-snow storm.

Richard Borenstein: “This is more of an Hawaiian-style shaved ice where the shaved ice is very finely shaved, so it has a different texture than anything else than you’ll find down here.”

Create your own color concoction from their homemade syrups that would make any rainbow jealous.

Richard Borenstein: “You can choose up to one to three flavors. Maybe blue raspberry monkey juice, tiger’s blood, all the different flavors you can think of.”

You know what would be great?

Using a huge scoop of ice cream — also homemade — to start your shaved ice masterpiece.

Of course, you may want something that supplies a little kick.

Richard Borenstein: “We make shaved ice cocktails.”

You heard the man. Shaved ice isn’t just for kids anymore.

Richard Borenstein: “With real alcohol, and they’re homemade. They’re made fresh. We cut our own fruits, and we garnish them with fresh limes, lemons, oranges. They’re the best for a cool day. You can’t get anything better.”

Kayla, customer: “It is refreshing from when you get out from work and you just wanna unwind, and you just need something really quick. It’s really good.”

There are five adult beverages to choose from, plenty of ice cream on-hand — even a few vegan flavors — and a bunch of syrups for your shaved ice.

Whether you’re a kid sharing a cup with your BFF or an adult kicking back with a cocktail, Key West has you covered.

Richard Borenstein: “Everyone who comes here leaves with a smile on their face.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Key West Shaved Ice

64 S Federal Highway

Dania Beach, FL 33004

954-278-2678

www.facebook.com/KeyWestShavedIce/

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.