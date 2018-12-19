Key West Scallops/ Seek + Find

(WSVN) - How does a seafood favorite sound for dinner? That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Jaafar Ben Taleb

The Restaurant: Seek + Find, Coral Gables

The Dish: Key West Scallops

Ingredients:

U8 or U10 Scallops

Key West Seasoning:

1 tbsp. cayenne

3 tbsp. white pepper

½ tbsp. cinnamon

1 tbsp. all spice

2 tbsp. paprika

½ tbsp. ginger

1 tbsp. coriander

½ tbsp. cumin

1 tbsp. fresh oregano

Orange Ginger Butter Sauce:

1 tbs. orange zest

2 tbs. ground fresh garlic

8 oz. cold butter cubes

½ cup heavy cream

¼ cup white wine

Salt and white pepper (toasted)

Corn Souffle:

2 oz. unsalted butter

1 cup chopped yellow onion

6 cup of corn kernels

¼ cup chopped seeded Fresno pepper

1 tbsp. chopped garlic

3 cups heavy cream

1 tbsp. ground pepper

¼ tbsp. black pepper ground

3 tbsp. chopped green pepper

Method of Preparation:

Scallops: Season with Key West spice mix. In non-stick pan, sear scallops on medium flame for 2 minutes each side.

Orange Ginger Butter Sauce: Combine butter, orange zest, ginger and shallots under medium flame. When butter melts, add white wine, heavy cream and let it reduce for about 5 minutes. Pour through strainer and save strained sauce.

Corn Souffle: Take half of the corn and pulse in robot coupe. Mix all ingredients in bowl and pour into greased pan. Bake at 350 for 20 minutes. Let cool before using pastry cutter or ring mold cutter to shape small round cake to match scallop size.

To Plate:

Spoon out line of orange ginger sauce on plate, then place 2 corn soufflé cakes on each side of plate and top with scallops. Spoon sauce onto scallops. Finish plating with wilted garlic spinach.

Serves: 2 scallops and soufflé cakes per person.

Serving Suggestion:

Goblet of Fire cocktail (made with blue curaçao and vodka)

Seek + Find

2530 Ponce de Leon Blvd.

Coral Gables, FL 33134

(305) 902-6220

seekandfindmiami.com

