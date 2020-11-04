Kevin Costner, Diane Lane team up for suspense thriller ‘Let Him Go’

Kevin Costner and Diane Lane could use Superman’s help. The last time they teamed up for a movie, they had the Man of Steel on their side. In “Let Him Go,” they’re on their own.

Kevin Costner (as George Blackledge): “You’re going with me or without me?”

In “Let Him Go,” Kevin Costner and Diane Lane are on a mission to save their grandson from an abusive stepfather and his spooky family.

Diane Lane: “Our daughter-in-law remarries, and it ain’t good, so what are you going to do when that’s your last inhabitant of your DNA?”

The film’s a full-out suspense thriller.

The fact that it could happen to anyone makes it extra scary.

Kevin Costner: “There’s an authenticity about the problem that’s looming.”

Kevin Costner (as George Blackledge): “We came to see our grandson.”

Lesley Manville (as Blanche Weboy): “My boy doesn’t have to answer to you.”

Diane Lane (as Margaret Blackledge): “And we don’t have to answer to you.”

“Let Him Go” isn’t just a one-note scare-fest.

It also dives deep into how a mother can affect everyone around her.

Diane Lane: “We have three different renditions of what it is to be a mother in this. We have a weak mother. We have an overbearing, bully of a mother, and we have a mother who is grieving and trying her best to salvage kindness, and she’s willing to fight for kindness.”

This isn’t the first time Kevin and Diane have played an on-screen married couple.

They played Superman’s adoptive parents in 2013’s “Man of Steel.”

Kevin Costner (as Jonathan Kent): “So, farming, feeding people, that’s not that’s not useful?”

Dylan Sprayberry (as 13-year-old Clark Kent): “I didn’t say that.”

Their reunion was only a matter of time.

Diane Lane: “We knew we wanted to work together again, and I felt very grateful that he vibed the screenplay as much as I did.”

Kevin Costner: “She’s a world-class actress. I mean, there’s a handful of them, and everybody thinks they can do it, but not everybody can do it. It’s just something that she has always had, and she’s also built on it.”

Kevin Costner (as George Blackledge): “Don’t start what you can’t finish.”

