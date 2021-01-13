Keva J Swimwear specializes in bright colors, trendy beach wear styles

Everyone wants to make a splash in the new year, but being beach ready 24/7 isn’t always easy. Finding the perfect swimsuit used to be tough, but not anymore! Deco’s checking out one brand that’s putting the custom in customer service.

You don’t have to be a model to feel comfortable in your own skin.

Local brand Keva J Swimwear wants to help you slay all day.

Keva Johnson, founder: “As women, the hardest thing is to find a swimsuit that looks good and to feel confident and sexy. That is what I want.”

Keva J specializes in bright colors and trendy styles that rock the runway.

Keva Johnson: “We do our own custom prints, so no one else is gonna have on your suit.”

But the brand is also all about body positivity.

Keva Johnson: “You may have a woman that comes in here that’s a size 4, a woman that comes in here that’s a size 12. They’re gonna get the same swimsuit, and they’re both gonna look amazing. Same suit, different size, same slay.”

Another thing that makes these swimsuits unique is that you can get them custom made.

Danielle Taylor, customer: “It’s very difficult to find commercial swimsuits that fit my body type. I’m normally top heavy and curvier on the bottom, so to get a custom swimsuit is awesome.”

And it’s easy too!

All you have to do is make an appointment and pick out the style and color you like.

Keva Johnson: “We will then measure them to make sure that we get, you know, the bust, the waist and the hip. We can get the perfect measurements, and then, we’ll take it inside to the factory, and they will start to sew it.”

Fast forward a week or two and your one-of-a-kind, totally you swimsuit is ready to try on.

Work it, ladies!

Danielle Taylor: “My reaction was woooooow. I actually found something to fix my body, hug it and also provide full coverage.”

Dionne Richardson, customer: “I felt sexy. I felt amazing. I mean, when you feel good, when you know that you look good, that makes you automatically feel good.”

Keva tells Deco that is her goal.

Keva Johnson: “I want my customers to walk out of here feeling like a million bucks.”

Dionne Richardson: “Keva is the new because if she’s able to give me exactly what I need, that I know it’s gonna be perfect every time, why go anywhere else?”

