(WSVN) - Who says healthy food cannot taste great? We have a dish that’s full of flavor and good for you in this Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Sunny Ilyas

The Restaurant: Vale Food Co., Miami

The Dish: Keto Bowl

Ingredients:

2 cups kale

Roasted broccoli

2-3 boneless, skinless chicken thighs

Feta cheese

Sliced avocado

Dijon mustard

1 lemon (juice)

1-2 limes (juice and zest)

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

Olive oil

Method of preparation:

Brush chicken thighs with olive oil, then season in pan or bag with lime juice and zest, garlic, salt and pepper and marinate overnight.

Roast chicken in oven at 425 degrees for about 20 minutes, until internal temperature of chicken reaches 165 degrees.

Rest for 5 minutes, then slice.

Massage kale with small amount of Dijon mustard, lemon juice, and salt and pepper until kale softens.

To Plate :

Add kale to bowl, then roasted broccoli and chicken. Top with feta cheese and sliced avocado.

Vale Food Co.

900 S Miami Ave., Suite 125

Miami, FL 33130

305-946-1421

www.valefoodco.com

