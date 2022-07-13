(WSVN) - Who says healthy food cannot taste great? We have a dish that’s full of flavor and good for you in this Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Sunny Ilyas
The Restaurant: Vale Food Co., Miami
The Dish: Keto Bowl

Ingredients:
2 cups kale
Roasted broccoli
2-3 boneless, skinless chicken thighs
Feta cheese
Sliced avocado
Dijon mustard
1 lemon (juice)
1-2 limes (juice and zest)
2 garlic cloves, minced
1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. pepper
Olive oil

Method of preparation:

  • Brush chicken thighs with olive oil, then season in pan or bag with lime juice and zest, garlic, salt and pepper and marinate overnight.
  • Roast chicken in oven at 425 degrees for about 20 minutes, until internal temperature of chicken reaches 165 degrees.
  • Rest for 5 minutes, then slice.
  • Massage kale with small amount of Dijon mustard, lemon juice, and salt and pepper until kale softens.

To Plate:
Add kale to bowl, then roasted broccoli and chicken. Top with feta cheese and sliced avocado.

Vale Food Co.
900 S Miami Ave., Suite 125
Miami, FL 33130
305-946-1421
www.valefoodco.com

