Musician Kent Jones is having a busy march, and he’s just getting started. Kent is one of the artists behind a new anthem for our Miami Marlins — and you know they’re always happy for another hit.

A new baseball season is just getting started, and the Marlins are hoping the new single brings them a few singles.

The new anthem, “Just Getting Started,” is by DJ Khaled, Nicky Jam and Kent Jones, and the three will be bringing it to Marlins park for Thursday’s opening day.

DJ Khaled: “I’m excited to be there for the first game, opening game, and we’re gonna do it big together.”

Kent Jones told Deco the song is a home run.

Kent Jones: “When I heard the record, like, I immediately, you just move, you bounce.”

He’s sure the music will have fans feeling groovy.

Kent Jones: “It’s a groove, like super groovy.”

And Kent’s counting on all the players getting into the groove during Marlins games.

Kent Jones: “If I don’t see all of ’em dancing, I’m gonna find the ones that aren’t dancing and I’m gonna tap ’em.”

Most important for Kent is the fans’ reaction.

Kent Jones: “It’s more, ‘So what is it gonna do for the people?’ ‘Cause I feel like it’s that type of song.”

He would know! You’ve probably heard some of Kent’s other hits.

His single “Merengue” is all over the radio.

Kent Jones: “It’s just a feel-good song, and it just caters to all the cultures.”

It was released a month ago, and it’s already racing up the urban music charts.

Kent Jones: “We’re just gettin’ started with this song, and it’s number 35 on the chart.”

But there’s no time to rest for this star.

Kent Jones: “I do have Khaled and Demi Lovato coming up.”

Kent’s performing with DJ Khaled and Demi Lovato Friday night at the American Airlines Arena in Miami.

And like the song, he’s just getting started.

Kent Jones: “I’m excited.”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.