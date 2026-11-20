CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WSVN) – The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex on Cape Canaveral is developing a new attraction that will help aspiring astronauts test their skills.

NASA described the ride earlier this week as an indoor coaster that puts passengers in the role of a test engineer for a simulated test flight.

Riders will be able to control their speed as they are put through different scenarios, like hypersonic flight conditions.

NASA called it the AERO Test Lab, and it is expected to debut in early 2028.

For more information on the project, click here.

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