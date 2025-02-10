(CNN) — Kendrick Lamar promised he’d tell some stories and performed the song everyone has been talking about during the Super Bowl halftime show.

Actor Samuel L. Jackson opened up the set dressed in an Uncle Sam ensemble before Lamar went into performing his hits, including “Squabble Up,” “Humble,” “DNA” and “Peakaboo.”

He also teased viewers regarding his song “Not Like Us.”

“I want to perform their favorite song, but you know they love to sue,” Lamar said.

The song is part of a viral-rap battle that occurred between Lamar and Drake last year that has led to a complicated legal case.

Instead, Lamar was next joined by SZA for their songs “Luther” and “All the Stars.”

Lamar then gave the people what they wanted by performing what has been his biggest hit yet, “Not Like Us,” though he didn’t say the word “pedophile” in what has been a controversial lyric aimed at Drake.

The audience offered Lamar an assist by singing the “A Minor” line that has become so famous.

Tennis icon Serena Williams also helped out when she showed up to dance a bit, representing for Compton, California, which is where both she and Lamar proudly rose from to find success in their respective careers.

Social media viewed her appearance as some top-level trolling on Lamar’s part, given that Williams is believed to have dated Drake off and on for a period of time starting in 2011. Last year, it was reported that the rapper shared that he wrote his song “Too Good” for Williams.

CNN reached out to representatives for Williams for comment.

Lamar was also joined by a crowd of professional dancers and cut a few steps himself, all while flowing with his lyrics.

Off camera, security personnel detained a person who waved a flag, which appeared to be a combination of Sudanese and Palestinian flags, with the words “Gaza” and “Sudan” written on it during the latter part of Lamar’s performance. A spokesperson for the NFL told CNN in a statement that the person “was a part of the 400-member field cast.”

“The individual hid the item on his person and unveiled it late in the show. No one involved with the production was aware of the individual’s intent,” the statement said.

A representative for Roc Nation, which produced the Halftime Show, added: “The act by the individual was neither planned nor part of the production and was never in any rehearsal.”

CNN reached out to representatives for Lamar for comment.

Sunday marked Lamar’s second time performing at the Super Bowl as he was part of the halftime show during Super Bowl LVI, which was held in Los Angeles in 2022 and was a celebration of hip-hop music with an all-star set that included Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Eminem and more.

Lamar cleverly closed Sunday night’s performance with “TV Off.”

The spotlight was on Lamar as Sunday’s game approached, coming one week after the artist won five Grammy Awards, including song and record of the year for his hit, “Not Like Us.”

There was much speculation about Lamar’s planned performance from whether he would perform his controversial diss track, or if he would be joined by Taylor Swift as a special guest given that she is present to support her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce. Swift and Lamar collaborated on her 2014 song “Bad Blood.”

Ahead of the game, SZA dropped four new songs as part of her “Lana” deluxe edition. She and Lamar are scheduled to go on tour together in April.

As for those who wondered if Drake would be in the house for the Super Bowl, he was reportedly in Melbourne, Australia, for a concert.

