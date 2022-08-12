(WSVN) - After three decades in show business, Kenan Thompson was honored in California.

Thompson received a star on the Hollywood walk of fame, Thursday.

The actor and comedian started his career on Nickelodeon.

Now he is known for being the longest-running cast member on Saturday Night Live with 19 seasons.

Thompson will also be hosting the Emmy awards this year.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.