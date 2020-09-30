Ken Jeong pulls double take on ‘I Can See Your Voice’ and ‘The Masked Singer’

“The Masked Singer” and “I Can See Your Voice” are both based on hit television shows from South Korea.

Ken Jeong, who stars on both shows says, tonight’s line-up is really exciting.

Snow Owls: “And I am feeling so small … whoa.”

Who? Who? Has the best primetime Wednesday night musical line-up? That would be Fox. Although, those owls are pretty cute.

Snow Owls: “And I will stumble and fall.”

First up, “The Masked Singer.” The show’s rolling out its mystery celebs from Group B.

Sun: “See I thought that I didn’t care.”

In the meantime, how about a little sun? Bright lil’ thing, she can sing. On tonight’s show….

Ken Jeong, judge and host: “It’s by far the most shocking episode. I can’t reveal anymore accept you’ll just have to watch, and it’s a great escape from the realities of today.”

It’s not just shocking. Ken says it’s a good way to take your mind off the pandemic, even politics.

Ken Jeong: “There is no better escapist show than the ‘Masked Singer’ right now. It’s the best family show in America, in the world.”

After someone like, say, rapper Busta Rhymes “takes it off” like he did last week, it’s time for Ken’s next job.

Ken Jeong: “Welcome to America’s brand new guessing game, ‘I Can See Your Voice.'”

This guy never sleeps. Ken’s now the host of “I Can See Your Voice.”

Ken Jeong: “Waiting in the shadows behind me are six secret voices all claiming to be incredible singers.”

Each week, one lucky contestant faces a group of six singers.

Ken Jeong: “My first show is about finding the ‘Masked Singer,’ ‘I Can See Your Voice’ is trying to find the quote-unquote ‘good or bad singer’ to help a contestant win $100,000.”

The contestant has to figure out who’s good and who’s bad without ever hearing them sing.

Ken Jeong: “The whole point of the show is to eliminate every bad singer as much as you can by the final round. If there’s a good singer left standing they do a duet with, as in this case, tonight’s musical superstar Jordin Sparks.”

They even get help from a celebrity panel.

Ken Jeong: “I get a charge out of trying to help people, especially in these unprecedented times right now, win the big money.”

