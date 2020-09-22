Ken Jeong hosts ‘I Can See Your Voice,’ a new guessing game on Fox

Fake it ’til you make it. That’s basically the concept of the new competition series, “I Can See Your Voice.” Contestants and celebrities have to figure out who’s actually a good singer without hearing their real voice.

Ken Jeong: “Welcome to America’s brand new guessing game, ‘I Can See Your Voice!'”

Lip syncing skills are to put to the test in “I Can See Your Voice.”

The new reality competition show is hosted by “Masked Singer” judge, Ken Jeong.

Ken Jeong: “‘The Masked Singer” is finding out who’s under the mask, who’s the singer, and ‘I Can See Your Voice” is like, is this a good or a bad singer? And you’re trying to help a contestant win $100,000.”

Adrienne Bailon: “Sometimes the good singers are not the great lip syncers.”

Actress Cheryl Hines and “The Real” co-host Adrienne Bailon are part of a rotating panel of celebrities using clues and lip sync challenges to help contestants weed out the bad singers.

Adrienne Bailon: “I thought I would be good at it, and then I actually got to set and realized I know nothing, but that’s what actually makes this so much more fun. I think the thing I loved about it was being able to guess just based off of clues, like watching someone lip sync. Could I tell if they were a performer?”

Cheryl Hines: “I’m not a good singer in real life, so I felt like I would really be able to find the bad singers pretty easily, but it’s not as easy. It was not as easy as I thought it would be.”

Singers give backstories — kinda like in “The Masked Singer” — but even those are mysteries.

Cheryl Hines: “I like to play poker, and I can usually tell when somebody is bluffing, but these performers were so good.”

There will also be musical guests, including Deco fave, Robin Thicke, who’s totally on the Ken bandwagon.

Robin Thicke: “You get Ken Jeong for another hour, and from personal experience, two hours is barely enough.”

The more Ken, the better is what we always say.

“I Can See Your Voice” premieres tomorrow night at 9, so keep it right here on 7 after “The Masked Singer.”

