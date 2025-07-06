LAS VEGAS (WSVN) — Singer Kelly Clarkson was forced to cancel the opening shows of her Las Vegas residency.

The original American Idol was scheduled to perform at Caesars Palace this weekend, but just hours before Friday’s concert, the performance was called off.

Clarkson said on Instagram that rehearsals for the show took a toll on her voice, and she did not want to do further damage.

Saturday night’s show was also canceled.

Clarkson is expected to take the stage next weekend.

