(WSVN) - Eggo is getting boujie with Boozy Brunch in a Jar.

This 40-proof liqueur tastes like toasted Eggo waffles, sweet maple syrup, rich butter, with a hint of smoky bacon.

Kellogg’s collaborated with Sugarlands Distilling Company to create the unique flavor. It’s available in select stores nationwide.

