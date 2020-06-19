Keedron Bryant, ‘I Just Wanna Live’ singer, lands record deal

This undated image released by Warner Records shows Keedron Bryant. Bryant, the 12-year-old who turned heads on social media with his passionate performance about being a young black man in today’s world, has signed a deal with Warner Records and will officially release his song that went viral on Friday. (Johnnetta Bryant/Warner Records via AP)

(CNN) — A teen gospel singer whose song protesting the killing of African Americans by police went viral has been signed by Warner Records.

Keedron Bryant, 12, gained fast acclaim when his song “I Just Wanna Live” was posted on social media after George Floyd was killed while in the custody of Minnesota police.

Warner Records released the single on Friday in honor of Juneteenth and announced that 100% of the single’s net profits will be donated to the NAACP.

Additionally, Amazon Music will donate $1 for every stream of the song on Amazon Music through 9 p.m. PST Friday to the NAACP, up to $50,000.

Written by his mother Johnnetta Bryant, the acapella performance shot on a smartphone moved many as Bryant sang, “I’m a young black man doing all that I can.”

It has become one of the unofficial anthems of a movement as Black Lives Matter protests have occurred around the globe.

The Florida native has appeared on CNN, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and other programs. LeBron James and President Barack Obama are among Bryant’s fans.

Actor Will Smith incorporated the clip into his “No Justice, No Peace” montage on social media.

