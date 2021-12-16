“The Matrix” is one of the most iconic Sci-Fi action movies all all time.

We all know it. You either take the blue pill or the red pill.

Well, it looks like Keanu Reeves is poppin’ pills again because the fourth installment is finally here!

“The Matrix Resurrections” is about to reunite Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. Plus, introduce new stars to the whole confusing Matrix universe, and if the blue pill is blissful ignorance and the red pill is hard truth, I choose wherever the bar is.

If 2021 were a movie, it would probably be the Matrix.

And in “The Matrix Resurrections,” Neo’s life takes an unexpected turn when he finds himself, well, you know where.

Over two decades since the groundbreaking original, not that it shows, the video game designer joins a group of rebels to fight a new enemy, bringing Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss together again, but sound like everyday coworkers when I asked if it was as cool for them to reunite, as it is for us.

Keanu Reeves (here to please): “Well if the person who’s watching is thinking it’s pretty momentous and cool, yes!”

It’s giving complicated Thanksgiving dinner family dynamic vibes.

Carrie-Anne Moss (together again): “It’s really a pleasure to sit across from Keanu and Neo and…”

Keanu Reeves: “Yeah.”

Phew! I was worried there for a second.

Carrie-Anne Moss: “We have a lot of fun together, and we like each other a lot.”

Yahya Abdul-Mateen plays Morpheus, but it’s not the same Morpheus as Laurence Fishburne’s.

Alex Miranda: “As we all know, Laurence turned this role into this iconic, legendary status, right?”

Yahya Abdul-Mateen (a twist on morpheus): “He honors it, but he’s also able to, sort of, poke fun at the irony of him being in that position a little bit. Our Morpheus is a bit of a rock star, and he’s on a journey of self discovery.”

Another newbie to the franchise…

Alex Miranda: “Is there any more of a learning curve entering this one?”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (it’s complicated): “Yeah, I would say this is not like every other job.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas who plays a grownup Sati, remember her from “Matrix Revolutions?”

The blue pill keeps you in ignorant, but comfortable. The red shows you the truth. Which would Priyanka take?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas: “I think i’m a red pill kind of girl, but I’ve had a crazy year, so right now I think I might just take half of that blue pill.”

And because Hollywood probably feels like some big simulation, I asked Jessica Henwick, who plays Bugs…

Alex Miranda: “What are the moments in life when you feel things are the most real?”

Jessica Henwick (need a vacation): “I do have moments where I’m like, ‘am I on the hamster wheel right now,’ and then I think those are good moments to do something different.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas: “Things are the most real when I’m home, when I’m with my family.”

Keanu Reeves: “But I think even that experience or feeling that this is not real or that it’s a video game or what the heck is going on here is included in reality.”

“The Matrix Resurrections” hits theaters and HBO Max Dec. 22.

