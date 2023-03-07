Keanu Reeves has a bone to pick, again, in the latest John Wick flick. He’s a hitman who’s had enough, wants his freedom finally and will do almost anything to get it. And Deco’s Alex Miranda did almost anything for this story.

One guy you don’t want to mess with is John Wick.

Someone stole his car and killed his dog, and he’s been on a murderous rampage ever since. But in “John Wick: Chapter 4,” the action has gone global, and the conversation has turned to cats.

When it’s John Wick … You know what’s coming.

Keanu Reeves: “I’m fixing my action hair.”

Good looks and maybe a thousand sucker punches.

Although, in “John Wick: Chapter 4″…

Alex Miranda: “Did any of those nunchucks hit you back, because that’s the danger with those things, right? Because you’ll throw, but then they’ll…”

Keanu Reeves: “No humans were harmed in the filming of this picture.”

Alex Miranda: “I’m so glad. But I am surprised.”

The legendary hitman takes his fight against the High Table Global, as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Japan, Berlin and Paris.

Alex Miranda: “That Arc de Triomphe scene is…”

Keanu Reeves: “Banana cakes!”

Alex Miranda: “How many traffic violations were committed during that?”

Keanu Reeves: “It’s all traffic violations.”

Keanu Reeves: “And they had me, like, looking over my shoulder as the cars are going by and timing throwing someone into a moving car, and I said, ‘Guys, do you think I should be doing that?’ and they were like, ‘We trust you,’ and I was just like, OK, here we go! Bow, bow, bow, bow, bow, shabwah! Into the side of a car. If I’m early, that’s no bueno.”

Action has always been the franchise’s strong suit.

Chad Stahelski: “This is our chance to see if we can actually tell a real story.”

But director Chad Stahelski says their packing plot now too.

Chad Stahelski: “The inspiration behind it: Can I wrap everything up? Can I tie what we’ve misshappenly done into some kind of thread that would be interesting for the audience, and still blow bleep up?”

Stylishly, at that.

Alex Miranda: “I love art, I love architecture, I love interior design, and I’m looking at these sets and these cities, and the Louvre?! What a treat to have that in the film, right?”

Chad Stahelski: “Are you kidding?! It just is a life experience. I have a museum fetish. Haha. The whole mantra is if it’s not beautiful, why bother?”

I think we have a new title…

Alex Miranda: “John Wick: Blow Beautiful Bleep Up!”

Chad Stahelski: “That should have been a crew shirt. That’s pretty good.”

You may remember, this all get started because somebody killed his dog in the first one. So…

Alex Miranda: “I think chapter 5 should be John Wick, but with cats instead of dogs.”

Keanu Reeves: “Oh, a shift!

Alex Miranda: “Vicious.

Keanu Reeves: “A pivot!”

Alex Miranda: “Brilliant, yeah. Don’t you think?”

Keanu Reeves: “Then we could call it… ‘Nine Lives.'”

Alex Miranda: “Oh, my!”

Keanu Reeves: “John Wick: Nine Lives… Meow!”

We’ll have plenty more with the rest of the cast, before “John Wick: Chapter 4” hits theaters, March 23.

