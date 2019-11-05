Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant spark relationship rumors

Keanu Reeves has sparked rumors that he is in a relationship, after walking hand-in-hand down the red carpet with artist and philanthropist Alexandra Grant at an event in Los Angeles.

(CNN) — Keanu Reeves has sparked rumors that he is in a relationship, after walking hand-in-hand down the red carpet with artist and philanthropist Alexandra Grant at an event in Los Angeles.

“The Matrix” star, 55, has reportedly been friends with Grant, 46, since they met roughly a decade ago.

The pair, who were seen holding hands at the LACMA Art + Film Gala on Saturday, have previously worked as business partners.

They collaborated on the books “Ode to Happiness” and “Shadows” in 2011 and 2016 — with illustrations by Grant and text by Reeves.

Grant explores the use of text and language in works of various media — including painting, sculpture, drawing, film, and photography, according to her website.

Reeves has had a busy year, appearing in the third installment of “John Wick” and voicing a part in “Toy Story 4.” He will also resume the character of Neo in the upcoming “The Matrix 4.”

Reeves has become something of a national treasure after fans spotted how he has mastered the art of posing with women in a respectful way.

A tweet showing images of Reeves posing with multiple women went viral earlier this year, with pictures showing his hands hovering either over women’s arms or waists.

