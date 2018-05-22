Kathy Griffin is back! The comedian’s been laying low since her infamous Donald Trump scandal one year ago. Now she’s hitting the road. She talked to Deco about her new tour and how humor helped her get through some really times.

Kathy Griffin (on stage): “I said, ‘Mom, why don’t you want to live with me? I thought this was a dream of yours.’ And it turns out that my mother moved out of my house. You know, Maggie, she tells it like it is — because she finds me annoying.”

Kathy Griffin has returned. She’s touring with her new stand-up show, “Laugh Your Head Off.” That’s a pretty gutsy title — after being a show biz outcast for the past year.

Kathy Griffin: “So, I am obviously embracing my scandal, and I’m going to tell everything. I’m gonna talk about the two-month federal investigation, I’m gonna talk smack about the Trumps.”

Kathy’s troubles started last May, when she held up a fake version of President Trump’s head covered in blood. (We’re still not cool showing you the real photo.)

But like any comedian, she eventually found the funny in the situation.

Kathy Griffin: “I’m just putting it all out there, and so many crazy auxiliary things have happened during the scandal that, honestly, it just started to become so crazy it was funny.”

Kathy got some good advice from an unexpected source the day the scandal broke.

Kathy Griffin: “I got a call from, of all people, Jim Carrey, and he said, ‘Kathy, you’re the most famous comedian in the world today,’ and I was sobbing, and I said, ‘Jim, for all the wrong reasons.’ And he said, ‘No.’ He goes, ‘Most comedians would give their right arm for this story. Use it.'”

And so she did.

Kathy Griffin: “I took a couple of cry days, and then I started thinking, ‘Yeah, I’ve got to put this through the comedy prism,’ because I want to correct some things. I wasn’t holding a real severed head.”

Kathy admits the thought of her career ending crossed her mind, but that thought didn’t hang around for long.

Kathy Griffin: “I thought things could end, but I was getting encouragement, and I just thought, ‘I’ve never been in a controversy this big.’ I knew I’d get out there and do the one thing I know I could always do, which is tour.”

Kathy’s “Laugh Your Head Off” tour makes a stop in Miami. We were ready to give you the info, but she really wanted to do it.

Kathy Griffin: “Just holding up the sign that says, ‘Miami Arsht Center, Wednesday, September 12th.’ Too subtle?”

FOR MORE INFO:

Kathy Griffin: Laugh Your Head Off World Tour

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.