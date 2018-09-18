Kathy Griffin brings comedy tour to Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami

Kathy Griffin has been touring the world with her stand-up show “Laugh Your Head Off.” The red-headed force of nature is setting up shop at the Adrienne Arsht Center on Saturday. Deco checked in with the notorious KG earlier today. We’re happy to report she’s as feisty and funny as ever.

Kathy Griffin: “I said, ‘Mom, why don’t you want to live with me? I thought this was a dream of yours. And it turns out that my mother moved out of my house — you know Maggie, she tells it like it is — because she finds me annoying.”

SoFlo comedy fans will be seeing red this weekend — Kathy Griffin is bringing her “Laugh Your Head Off” tour to town.

Kathy Griffin: “After my Trump photo scandal, which by the way was a mask with ketchup — let’s just clear that up — I knew I had a story to tell.”

That infamous photo catapulted Kathy into a world few performers ever experience.

But she lays it all out onstage.

Kathy Griffin: “There are parts of the show, I’m not gonna lie, that are kind of heavy. The death threats and I take the audience inside the actual under oath interrogation, so it’s a journey.”

Griffin’s using humor to give people a peek into the ups and down of her personal life.

Kathy Griffin: “I want to make the audiences laugh first and foremost, but number two on this particular tour, I really do want to let people know exactly the process I went through.”

Kathy had to reschedule her original gig at the Arsht Center due to circumstances way beyond her control.

Kathy Griffin: “I was in a plane and there was a fire in the back of the plane. I had an 8 o’clock show and then the plane landed in Washington D.C. in Dulles, so I wasn’t able to make the drive.”

The comedian is very happy to finally bring her act to the Magic City.

She knows exactly what she’s gonna do when she’s not performing.

Kathy Griffin: “Normally, when I’m in Miami, I really do go swimming every day. I love going in the water, and I do. I love the food. I could eat Cuban food three times a day.”

If you’re thinking of coming to the show, here’s a bit of firsthand advice.

Kathy Griffin: “Don’t bring the kids, OK. This is not the Blue Man Group. It’s an evening of vulgarity. A lot of bitterness.”

The “Laugh Your Head Off” tour goes on through November.

These days, Kathy can’t imagine doing anything else.

Kathy Griffin: “I’m just gonna go city to city, selling out venues and telling my story. The audiences seem to really like the show and I’m really proud of it.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Kathy Griffin: Laugh Your Head Off

Adrienne Arsht Center Ziff Ballet Opera House

1300 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, FL 33132

(305) 949-6722

http://www.arshtcenter.org/Tickets/Calendar/2017-2018-Season/Live-at-Knight/Kathy-Griffin/

