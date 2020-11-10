Kathryn Newton, Vince Vaughn talk swapping bodies in ‘Freaky’

In your teens, it’s tough being comfortable in your own skin, so imagine being comfortable in someone else’s.

Body swapping serial killers are all part of the good clean fun in a bloody new comedy.

For tonight’s swap story, let’s go to murder and mayhem editor Alex Miranda.

I would like to swap bodies with a guy who’s tall, like 6 feet, 5 inches, just to see what that’s all about. A killer, not so much.

But, that’s exactly what happens in the new comedy-horror movie, “Freaky.”

Kathryn Newton (as Millie Kessler): “If this was a horror movie, I’d be the first one to get killed.”

Well, at least she’s not the first! In the new slasher-comedy “Freaky,” Kathryn Newton plays a high school senior who becomes the latest target of an infamous serial killer, the Blissfield Butcher! But she definitely wasn’t expecting this upon her demise.

Kathryn Newton: “It turns out I didn’t get killed. I woke up in the killer’s body.”

Meaning, follow me here, Kathryn’s body becomes the killer and all 6 feet and 5 inches of Vince Vaughn the teenage girl!

Kathryn Newton: “I was so lucky that Vince was present because I would ask him, ‘What do you think the butcher would do?’ because who really knows how to play a serial killer? I definitely had no idea what I was doing.”

Alex Miranda: “Well, you, yeah, you got it!”

Kathryn Newton: “Captured it!”

Alex Miranda: “And, Vince, what is the key to playing a teenage girl?”

Vince Vaughn: “I’d ask her questions. ‘What do you think of this?’ or, ‘How do I approach this?’ We laughed a lot, and we had a lot of fun building out the characters.”

A magical dagger is responsible for the mystical curse that has to be reversed within one day before it becomes permanent. But in real life, they wouldn’t want to swap with anybody.

Kathryn Newton: “I would probably miss my arms. I think they’re great. I’d miss hands and my arms. It would be weird to look down and it’s not your hands.”

Vince Vaughn: “As you get older you sorta accept all of the things, so I think it would be terrible to have anything kind of swapped out at this stage in the game.”

But, as a wolf in sheep’s clothing, Kathryn says there is one upside.

Kathryn Newton: “You can get away with a lot when you’re a teenage girl. There’s a lot of power you have.”

But we raised her better than that. Kathryn is a hometown girl from the 305.

Kathryn Newton: “I miss the beach and the weather and the people. It’s just a different vibe down there.”

The Hollywood starlet now lives outside of L.A., but she hasn’t forgotten her SoFlo roots.

Kathryn Newton: “I went to Carlton School of the Sacred Heart, the all-girl Catholic school right there on the ocean. I’m so glad I’m from Miami. I’m always going to be a Miami girl.”

“Freaky” comes out in theaters this Friday the 13th.

