(CNN) — If she hasn’t already, Kate Bush may want to send Netflix a muffin basket.

The singer has broken three world records, according to the Guinness Book of World Records, thanks to her 1985 song “Running Up That Hill” being featured on the latest season of the series “Stranger Things.”

Bush now holds the records for longest time for a track to reach No.1 on the UK’s official singles chart; oldest female artist to reach No.1 on the UK’s official singles chart; and longest gap between No.1 spots on the UK’s official singles chart.

Previous record holder Cher, who was 52 when her hit “Believe” took the top spot in 1998, took to Twitter to congratulate Bush.

“Bravo Kate, Records Are Meant 2 Be Broken!! Remember Back In The Day, When Women Had SHORT SELL BY DATES!?,” Cher tweeted. “We Had 2 Fight Our Way Through The Testosterone Curtain, & We Did it So The Girls Who Came After Us Could Sing As Long As They Want To. With Mega Respect.”

Bush recently posted on her site to thank Netflix and acknowledge “Stranger Things.”

“It features the song, ‘Running Up That Hill’ which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show – I love it too!,” she wrote. “It’s all really exciting!”

