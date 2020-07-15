Kanye West’s presidential bid is reportedly over

(WSVN) - Kayne West’s presidential bid is over, CNN reports.

According to CNN, the rapper’s adviser told New York Magazine’s Intelligencer that West is out of the race.

The news comes less than two weeks after West tweeted he would be running for president.

CNN said Steve Kramer told the magazine he was hired to get West on state ballots through signatures because he missed deadlines to get on multiple states’ ballots normally.

West recently said he no longer supports President Donald Trump so it remains unclear who he will support in the upcoming election.

