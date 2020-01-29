Kanye West will bring Sunday Service to Miami ahead of Super Bowl

MIAMI (WSVN) - Kanye West announced he will be bringing his Sunday Service to Miami just hours before the Super Bowl game is set to take place.

The artist said the event will be held at the FPL Solar Amphitheatre at Bayfront Park, located at 301 Biscayne Blvd., in a tweet on Tuesday.

Sunday Service Experience Bayfront Amphitheatre Miami Sunday February 2nd 11amhttps://t.co/tcAKX5sR92 — ye (@kanyewest) January 28, 2020

The Sunday Service Experience is set to take place at 11 a.m. on Feb. 2.

The last time Kayne performed in Miami was back in December when debuting his “Mary” opera during Miami Art Week.

To purchase tickets to his Sunday Service on Live Nation, click here.

