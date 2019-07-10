Kanye West says he is no longer in debt

(CNN) — Remember when Kanye West was tweeting at Mark Zuckerberg to borrow $1 billion?

Now, West is laughing about it.

He landed the cover of Forbes, which estimates the musician and designer’s “pretax income at $150 million over the past 12 months.”

The report says West’s team “insists the number is even higher,” mostly due to his Yeezy sneakers and his Yeezy clothing line.

In 2016, West said he was $53 million in debt when he had asked Zuckerberg for $1 billion to help fund his creative ideas.

Next came an ambitious tour, then a partnership with Nike in 2009 and an Air Yeezy II sneaker release in 2012.

“It was the first shoe to have the same level of impact as an Air Jordan, and I wanted to do more,” West told Forbes.

He wanted ownership of his own brand, so he jumped to Adidas in 2013. According to Forbes, the company gives West a 15% royalty on wholesale, plus a marketing fee.

West’s first “Yeezy Season,” debuted in 2015, and his biggest seller has been the 350 sneaker.

