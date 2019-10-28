Kanye West holds first Sunday Service since album release

(CNN) — Kanye West did it up big for his first Sunday Service after the release of his “Jesus Is King” album.

The rapper/producer/entrepreneur brought his special mix of hip hop and spiritual to The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday.

West’s wife, Kim Kardashian West, tweeted her excitement over the event.

“Go to my IG stories for the best Sunday Service videos ever!!!!!,” she wrote. “OMG Kenny G is right next to me! Praying he goes up on stage!!!!”

She also tweeted “Omg performing Pablo Songs” referencing her husband’s “Life of Pablo” album.

The couple’s 6-year-old daughter North also reportedly took to the stage during the Sunday Service.

Kardashian West explained to Elle magazine in an interview what the services were all about.

“It’s honestly more like a healing experience for my husband,” Kardashian West said. “It’s just music; there’s no sermon. It’s definitely something he believes in — Jesus — and there’s a Christian vibe. But there’s no preaching. It’s just a very spiritual Christian experience.”

She said it’s open to all faiths.

“Everyone that comes understands it’s just a really healing experience with an amazing choir and amazing messages about love to start off your week,” the reality TV star said.

The eagerly awaited “Jesus Is King” album release finally happened this past Friday.

West’s foray into Christian music has drawn mixed reviews.

NME called it a “jubilant gospel collection” while EW calls West an “unreliable pastor.”

“The parts that do succeed are the ones where Kanye West steps out of the way. He wisely leaves the full-throated choir alone in the jubilant opener ‘Every Hour’ and to awe in the climax of ‘Selah,'” Brian Josephs wrote for EW. “‘Jesus Is King’ is also merciful: It’s as unimaginative about its hollow ideas as Ye, but it is a comparatively tuneful 27 minutes that isn’t as crippled by prideful ugliness.”

The album release came the same day West’s IMAX film “Jesus Is King” hit select theaters.

The movie was directed by Nick Knight and filmed in James Turrell’s large-scale artwork, the Roden Crater, in the desert of northern Arizona.

