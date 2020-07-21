Kanye West goes on Twitter rant following first campaign rally

(WSVN) - Kanye West went on a Twitter rant on Monday night. The tweets have since been deleted.

In the tweets, the rapper claimed his wife, Kim Kardashian, was planning to have a doctor involuntarily “lock him down.”

The series of tweets came after West revealed at his first campaign rally that he and Kim considered aborting their eldest daughter, North.

Kanye later tweeted that he was trying to get in contact with Kim and her mother Kris Jenner.

Neither have yet to comment on the situation.

The events comes ahead of the release of his new album “Donda” which is named after his late mother.

The new album set to drop this Friday.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.