Kanye West drops new album, IMAX doc “Jesus Is King” after delays

Kanye West — what a tease. After a bunch of delays, Yeezy finally released his album, “Jesus Is King,” Friday afternoon, and he’s even got a movie to go along with it. The whole thing is basically a Kanye religious celebration.

Kanye West: “I’m a son now — a son of God.”

Heavy stuff, Mr. Yeezy, but that’s the kind of religious tone Kanye West is tapping into in his new movie.

Kanye West: “We’re here to spread the gospel. I’m not here for your entertainment. I’m an evangelist.”

Kanye is dropping the film and his new album, both titled “Jesus Is King,” at the same time — because can there ever really be too much Kanye West? (All right, don’t answer that.)

Choir: “Oooh, oooh, pure as water.”

Kanye West: “Jesus, flow through us. Jesus, heal the bruises.”

That’s a little snippet from the album, which is more or less gospel choir meets rap. The thing’s been delayed multiple times — and Kanye was supposed to release it at midnight Friday.

Check out what he said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Thursday night.

Kanye West: “It’s gonna be dropping 12 p.– 12 a.m.”

Actually, 12 p.m. ended up being more accurate. Overnight, Kanye tweeted that he was still fixing three tracks and wouldn’t sleep until the album was out.

Choir: “My soul. Rise up, rise up.”

Well, right around noon, it was finally out.

Meanwhile, the rapper is also dishing about his latest work to Apple Music.

Kanye West: “There was a time when I was letting you know what high fashion had done for me. I was letting you know what the Hennessy had done for me. I was letting you know all these things, but now I’m letting you know what Jesus has done for me.”

This interview, by the way, went down on Kanye and Kim’s ranch in Wyoming. No biggie.

Kanye West: “The most space that I had to think is when I went to the hospital.”

Kanye wasn’t shy talking about his time in rehab to get his mental health in order. That was in 2016, but he feels like people haven’t moved on from it.

Kanye West: “One of the things that people do now is, they try to discriminate against my mind and my thoughts because of that moment.”

They may not be thrilled with all the delays, but for now, at least, fans will be consumed with consuming more than enough new Kanye material.

If you think any of Kanye’s interview seemed a little bit out there, he also said he told his team that they should not have premarital sex while they worked on the album. That, of course, is standard protocol for U.S. labor laws.

