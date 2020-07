(WSVN) - Kanye West claimed he has tried to divorce his wife in a now-deleted Twitter post.

The rapper tweeted he has been trying to divorce his wife, Kim Kardashian West.

He also said the Kardashians tried to force him into psychiatric treatment.

This is Kayne’s second rant on Twitter this week following his first presidential rally on Sunday.

