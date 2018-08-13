Kanye explains his silence on ‘Kimmel’

(CNN) — Kanye West says he wasn’t stumped, only thinking.

The rapper appeared last week on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and took some time after Kimmel asked him a question about President Donald Trump.

“I mean, you’ve so famously and so powerfully said George (W.) Bush doesn’t care about black people,” Kimmel said. “It makes me wonder, what makes you think that Donald Trump does … or any people at all?”

West sat silently, arms crossed, looking into the distance before Kimmel took a commercial break.

West took to Twitter over the weekend to explain what he says happened.

“On Jimmy Kimmel we had a great time having a dialogue,” he tweeted. “I’m reading that I was stumped by a question. Let me clarify the click bait. I wasn’t stumped. I wasn’t given a chance to answer the question.”

West then added “The question was so important I took time to think.”

“And then I was hit with the let’s go to commercial break,” he said. “That interview showed strong personalities with different opinions having a civil conversation.”

Kimmel responded to West’s tweets on Twitter, writing “Not every question warrants an immediate answer.”

“Some answers need to be considered and a talk show with time constraints is a difficult place to do that,” Kimmel tweeted. “I know how much Kanye cares and I am so impressed by what he is doing quietly and without fanfare to help those who need it.”

For the record, West still has not answered the question.

